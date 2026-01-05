“Finally, the time has come”: Indianapolis Venezuelans react to U.S. operation targeting Nicolás Maduro

INDIANAPOLIS — Venezuelans living in central Indiana are reacting with relief and emotion following reports of U.S. airstrikes and the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

WRTV spoke with two Indianapolis residents, originally from Venezuela, who said the developments feel like a turning point after decades of political instability in their home country.

“Tears were falling down my face, and I couldn’t believe it,” said Maryori Duarte-Sheffield.

Duarte-Sheffield moved to the United States in 2000, shortly after Hugo Chávez came to power. She said many Americans view recent U.S. actions differently than Venezuelans who have lived under the country’s leadership for years.

“For the American people, a lot of them here think this is wrong,” she said. “However, we have been for probably 28 years in a very bad time and everything in Venezuela is broken.”

A protest opposing U.S. strikes on Venezuela took place Saturday at Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.

WRTV

Duarte-Sheffield said she did not attend and instead feels grateful for what she believes could be the end of Maduro’s regime.

Hector Arocha, another Venezuelan native now living in Indianapolis, said the news was shocking but relieving. He said he spoke with his cousin, who lives there, about the climate.

“People are not going out because they are afraid of the system, the dictatorship, the police and repression,” Arocha said, describing what his cousin told him. “The reason you don’t see people outside supporting is because of the military and the national guard.”

Both Duarte-Sheffield and Arocha said they believe the developments could be the beginning of long-term change.

“To me, this is the start of a huge change,” Duarte-Sheffield said. “I’m so happy this is happening.”