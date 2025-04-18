Fire at Wawa in Hendricks County, no injuries reported

BROWNSBURG, INDIANA — Investigators are working to learn the cause of a fire at a Wawa construction in Brownsburg.

Brownsburg dispatchers confirmed the Brownsburg Fire Department is responded to a fire at the new Wawa location on Friday at 11:36 a.m.

The site of the new Pennsylvania-based convenience store and gas station chain is being built at 700 and State Road 267.

Officials say the fire was on the roof. Crews at the scene found a person who was working on the roof at the time of the fire. He was rescued and uninjured.

Wawa fire

The fire was under control within 10 to 12 minutes.

Officials say the construction sight allowed the fire to spread.

At this time, it is unknown if the building will be torn down.

This location is one of 60 stores across the region Wawa plans to build in the Hoosier state over the next eight to 10 years.

The first store locations are projected to open by mid-2025, with plans to open up to 10 locations total in 2025.

