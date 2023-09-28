Wawa officially launches expansion into Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoagies for everyone!

An east coast staple has officially announced their plans to expand further into Indiana.

Wawa, a cherished gas station and convenience store from the east cost, is planning to further plant roots in the Hoosier state.

On Thursday, corporate members from Wawa announced a plan to open approximately 60 stores across the region over the next eight to 10 years with the first groundbreakings beginning in mid-2024.

So far, Wawa has more than 16 sites under contract across Clark, Dearborn, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Marion and Wayne Counties.

“We were thrilled to share our ‘flight plan’ for Indiana and reveal, for the very first time, our exciting expansion plans, renderings and more with our newest soon-to-be neighbors!” said Joe Collins, Director of Store Operations for Wawa. “Our Community Partnership Day event also gave us the opportunity to meet new community members and talk a little bit about our history and what makes Wawa such an ideal fit for communities in this region."

The first store locations are projected to open by mid-2025, with plans to open up to 10 locations total in 2025.

WRTV

In total, Wawa expects the expansion to add 2,200 jobs to Indiana. Wawa associates own 39% of the Company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).