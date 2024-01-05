Firefighters, family and friends remember Justin Boyd

INDIANAPOLIS — Those closest to Justin Boyd came together to remember and honor the firefighter.

Police say he was shot and killed by his brother on New Year's Day.

He is survived by his wife, Samiya Boyd, and two children: son, Justin Boyd III (21), and daughter Jailyn Boyd (24).

Friends and family say Boyd was a bigger-than-life type of guy and it wasn't just because he was 6'4. He was a man that was loved by his both community and family.

"Justin Boyd, JB, was my father, my daddy, my hero," said Jailyn. "He loved everyone. He loved hard. He served his community and loved doing it.”

Boyd was known in the community as JB.

He was a barber of 26-years, coach, husband, brother, mentor and firefighter. He was also a member of the Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association.

WRTV

On the ladder truck at Station 6 is where you would find him.

"I just want the world to know that we lost a good one. The city lost a great firefighter, but a family lost a son, a father, a husband, and all of us lost a brother,” said IFD Captain Ronnie Saunders. “The world is worse off without him, that's for sure. He had a big heart. When he loved you, he loved you hard.”

WRTV

The impact Boyd made on his brothers and sisters at Station 6 and IFD is tough to put into words, but crews came together to honor his legacy on Thursday.

“I’m hurt. JB was my brother. We were classmates. We came on together, he took a spot on the ladder, and we spent four to five years together at the 6,” said Saunders. “Outside of that, we knew our families. He was always good to my wife and kids. I knew his wife and kids. IFD introduced us, but he became blood from that point.”

WRTV

“He always wanted to know what your mental was, and he wanted to make sure everybody was good,” said Jordan Pervine. “I’m glad I met him. I’ve got some funny times, good times. I think everybody standing here can say the same thing. He’s a great guy.”

Provided by family

"I loved Justin. He was a beautiful person and encouraged others. I am thankful for the life he was able to live," said Condra Ridley.

Ridley, Boyd's mother-in-law, says his family will never forget his smile and dedication.

"I would like for the community to know that my son-in-law was a wonderful, young African American man who was striving to be a good example for young black men,” said Ridley.

Ridley says he was the most compassionate, family-oriented person.

“He was always interested in keeping the family together. The efforts to raise his children, be there for them and put forth a good example,” said Ridley.

WRTV

Boyd’s daughter thanks every person who attended for not only being there Thursday, but for Boyd throughout his career.

“I just want to say he loved you all,” said Jailyn.

The Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association issued the following statement:

The event was a personal moment for all firefighters to come together and show the immediate family, extended family & his barbershop family love and support, as well as support each other. We fellowshipped through laughs, hugs, tears and togetherness. IBFA President Corey Floyd would like to remind the family that we are still with you and will forever be your family. Thank you and we love you.

It asks that you keep his family, IFD Station 6, his Indy Black Firefighters Association family and the entire IFD in your prayers at this time.

IFD Chief Ernest Malone said the following:

We were devastated to hear of the tragic loss of our friend and fellow IFD firefighter, Justin Boyd. Justin was a well-loved member of this department and proudly served for 10 years as a firefighter. Our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy, most especially his wife and 2 children. Our heartfelt thoughts also go out to the family of the other victim involved in this tragedy. Please know you have our prayers as well. For those of us who served with Justin, we are at a complete loss for words. He will be sorely missed.

Friends also remembered Jasmine Ivy-Dede.

Provided by family

"Both were honorable people. Jasmine's singing was phenomenal, warmed your heart," said Brian Kelley.

Ivy's family shared pictures of her. They say she was a loving mother and daughter who loved life and will be deeply missed.

“I just ask that people pray,” said Kelley. “There are families that have lost loved ones. Literally, you have children that are mourning. A mother is burying her child and getting another through the court system.”

WRTV

Kelley asks people to be kind and think before they speak or comment.

“Make sure you watch what you say. Words have the power to heal and the power to hurt, so remember that when you are on social media,” said Kelley.

IFD is offering counseling for any firefighter impacted by this incident. You can reach out to the department's Peer Support Division.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office has officially charged Jason Lapsley with two counts of murder.

The incident happened Monday morning near the intersection of Michigan Road and Grandview Drive on the city’s northwest side.

As WRTV has reported, Lapsley told police he woke up in the backseat and thought he was being carjacked.

His initial hearing is set for Friday morning.