First public hearing held on proposed AES rate increases

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday night, the first of two public hearings on AES Indiana's proposed rate hike was held at Central Library.

The case is being reviewed by the Indiana Regulatory Commission.

Dozens of people filed into the auditorium to express their discontent with the proposal.

"I am here to speak in opposition of the proposed rate hike," said Colleen Donahoe, an AES customer.

AES Indiana is asking to raise monthly service charges from $16.75 to $25 and increase the base rate by 13.2%. AES says it will be more than $17 more per month for customers.

"I’m asking you to vote down this increase," Alicia Howell said to the commission.

Recently, the Citizens Action Coalition questioned that number and told WRTV they believe it will be more than $23 a month.

PREVIOUS | AES Indiana accused of misleading customers on proposed electric bill increase (wrtv.com)

"Our local monopoly wants consumers to pay more so they can have more profits when electricity is a health and safety imperative for everyone, especially during extreme weather events," said Donahoe.

Customers who got up to give testimony said they were concerned for the most vulnerable.

"The increase is really hard on seniors," said Lucille Moore, an AES customer.

"The reality is we have neighbors right now who are already choosing between electricity and food," said Jessica Saenz, speaking on behalf of the West Indianapolis Neighborhood Congress.

A big question customers had is why rates are being increased, but they believe AES struggles to keep the lights on. Many people referenced the storm over Fourth of July weekend that left tens of thousands without power.

"Why are you raising the light bill when you’re not supposed to be taking care of what you need to anyway," said Moore.

AES Indiana issued the following statement in regards to the hearing:

We appreciate the opportunity to hear directly from our customers regarding their questions, comments and concerns about the regulatory rate review. We acknowledge and appreciate our customers’ willingness to share so openly. AES Indiana has invested in our customers and our community for more than 100 years and we remain committed and focused on improving and providing the quality care that our customers deserve.





This is AES Indiana’s first base rate increase request since 2017. Factors leading to this new review of rates include rising operations and maintenance expenses, investments needed to make reliability and resiliency improvements, and enhancements to our customer systems. If approved, the current AES Indiana rate review in front of the IURC will enhance safety and reliability, sustain the energy transition and improve overall customer experience. AES Indiana has had the lowest residential rates among investor-owned utilities in Indiana and expects to remain among the lowest residential rates if the proposed rates are approved.



AES Indiana

The second public hearing will be held on October 2 at New August Public Academy North.

All written comments must be received by October 6.

