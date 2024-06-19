Fishers High School students organize county's largest Juneteenth celebration

HAMILTON COUNTY — The largest Juneteenth celebration in Hamilton County is run by teenagers.

The fifth annual Juneteenth Jubilee is being hosted by Conner Prairie. The Fishers Art Council helps promote the event.

WRTV

“It was created by the Future Black Leaders Club of Fishers High School,” Fishers Art Council’s Les Reinhart said.

Reinhart says the event is entirely created by students.

“They have over 60 vendors, they have live music. We’ve got tons of kid events going on, bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, drum circles,” Reinhart said.

WATCH | The meaning of Juneteenth

The meaning of Juneteenth

Starting in March, the Fishers High School Black Leaders Club gets together weekly to begin planning the annual event.

Recent graduate Brooklynn Ferrell has helped plan and organize the last three Juneteenth Jubilees.

WRTV

“It’s really a fan favorite of people in the African American community,” Ferrell shared. “It really celebrates history and freedom of emancipation.”

Reinhart says the event provides students with real world experiences.

WRTV

“To learn how to communicate with potential sponsors and clients and build relationships, they’re doing a lot of writing as well, so they’re getting a lot of these essential skills as they move forward in their careers,” Reinhart said.

“Juneteenth is super important because it is the freedom of African American slaves,” Ferrell explained. “Just celebrating as a community and bringing more together.”