Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Fishers High School students organize county's largest Juneteenth celebration

WRTV's Griffin Gonzalez tells us why the largest Juneteenth celebration in Hamilton County is run by teenagers.
juneteenth jubilee.jpg
juneteenth jubilee3.jpg
juneteenth jubilee2.jpg
juneteenth jubilee4.jpg
Posted at 5:51 PM, Jun 19, 2024

HAMILTON COUNTY — The largest Juneteenth celebration in Hamilton County is run by teenagers.

The fifth annual Juneteenth Jubilee is being hosted by Conner Prairie. The Fishers Art Council helps promote the event.

juneteenth jubilee2.jpg

“It was created by the Future Black Leaders Club of Fishers High School,” Fishers Art Council’s Les Reinhart said.

Reinhart says the event is entirely created by students.

“They have over 60 vendors, they have live music. We’ve got tons of kid events going on, bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, drum circles,” Reinhart said.

WATCH | The meaning of Juneteenth

The meaning of Juneteenth

Starting in March, the Fishers High School Black Leaders Club gets together weekly to begin planning the annual event.

Recent graduate Brooklynn Ferrell has helped plan and organize the last three Juneteenth Jubilees.

juneteenth jubilee4.jpg

“It’s really a fan favorite of people in the African American community,” Ferrell shared. “It really celebrates history and freedom of emancipation.”

Reinhart says the event provides students with real world experiences.

juneteenth jubilee3.jpg

“To learn how to communicate with potential sponsors and clients and build relationships, they’re doing a lot of writing as well, so they’re getting a lot of these essential skills as they move forward in their careers,” Reinhart said.

“Juneteenth is super important because it is the freedom of African American slaves,” Ferrell explained. “Just celebrating as a community and bringing more together.”

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.