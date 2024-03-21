Fishers hospital offers therapy dogs to infusion center patients

FISHERS — A Fishers hospital is welcoming both patients and therapy dogs in the infusion center.

“Dogs are always happy to see you and I'm always happy to see them,” Richard Jones, Ascension St. Vincent patient, said. “There's probably not very many people who don't respond well to dogs."

Jones has been coming to Ascension St. Vincent to receive treatment for his chronic form of leukemia for nearly five years.

This past January he arrived to see his treatment would include a visit from some four-legged friends.

wrtv Nurse play with the Paws & Think dogs during their weekly visit.

The visits are thanks to a partnership with Ascension St. Vincent in Fishers and the organization Paws & Think, which provides therapy dogs to hospitals around the Indianapolis area.

“When you're coming into a place, really dreading what's going to happen to you, you see a dog,” Lisa Gupton, Paws and Think program coordinator, said. "You get to love on that dog, pet that dog, and it just gives you a break from what you're dealing with at the time.”

WRTV Richard Jones plays with therapy dog Ruby while receiving treatment

Clinical Supervisor Sandy Manwaring advocated for the partnership.

“You could see the joy and comfort they bring to our patients,” Manwaring explained. “It really decreases the patient's stress and anxiety.”

The program kicked off in January but already the infusion center is seeing some a major impact.

“Watching my patients smile and seeing that joy in their eyes from the dogs makes us happy,” Manwaring shared.

wrtv Ruby is a therapy dog with the Paws and Think organization

“Dogs lower your blood pressure, and they lower your heart rate,” Gupton said. “They produce endorphins in your brain. So, biologically, they're helping you to be more calm during your hard situation.”

Gupton shared that she is hopeful the program will expand to more hospitals and organizations in the community in the coming months.