Fishers looking to add nearly 3,000 citizens with Fortville annexation

FORTVILLE — Nearly 3,000 people with Fortville addresses may soon become citizens of Fishers.

Fishers is considering annexing an unincorporated portion of Hamilton County.

The area includes a population of 3,000 as it houses two major subdivisions.

Fishers already has zoning jurisdiction and provides sanitary sewer service.

“These are great neighborhoods,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said. “These are hardworking, educated people. We would love to have them be a part of our community. We want to have their voice be heard in our city.”

The town of Fortville also wanted to annex the neighborhoods to capitalize on a tax revenue that would come from increasing their population by nearly 60%.

“We could really use the extra tax dollars,” Fortville Town Council president Tonya Davis said. “Where it's probably just a drop in the bucket for Fishers, it really would have been good for us.”

Fadness says the agreement to annex the land was made nearly two decades ago.

“20 years ago, we worked with a real estate developer to develop two large neighborhoods,” Fadness said. “We're now at a point where the city has grown to those neighborhoods, and so now we're moving forward with the annexation residents.”

Neighbors like David Ledesma are excited about the annexation but still have questions.

“I’m excited, there's just a little bit of an unknown fact as to what implication is going to be financially,” Ledesma said. “Overall, I'm just excited about the idea of being part of Fishers.”

The city of Fishers will host an outreach program in an effort to inform residents about the proposed annexation.

The July 22 and July 23 sessions will be held at the Fishers Fire Department Station 96. Monday’s session will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. while Tuesdays will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

They will also host sessions at Fishers Municipal Complex on July 24, 29 ,30 and 31.

To learn more about the annexation project, click here.