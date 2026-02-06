Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fishers mayor proclaims February "Go Pink for Hailey Month" in honor of teen

FISHERS — On Thursday, Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness officially proclaimed February as "Go Pink for Hailey Month" in honor of Hailey Buzbee.

"Over the course of these difficult days, I have had the honor of getting to know the Buzbee family and learning about their wonderful daughter, Hailey," Mayor Fadness shared in a statement. "In coordination with the family, and in anticipation of Hailey’s dad and the Fishers Police Department bringing her home, I am proclaiming February 'Go Pink for Hailey Month,' in her honor."

Fishers is going pink by:

  • Exterior lighting on City properties — City Hall, Fishers Community Center, State Road 37, and the Nickel Plate Trail
  • Pink ribbons placed along 116th Street and at City properties — parks and fire stations

City leaders also welcome anyone to City Hall to view the "Hailey" portrait by artist Shelley Feeney and share messages on the "We Love Hailey" canvas. A second "We Love Hailey" canvas can be found at the Fishers Community Center.

