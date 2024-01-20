Watch Now
Fishers Police Departments introduces 'safe trade' zone

Posted at 4:07 PM, Jan 20, 2024
FISHERS — Online buying and selling can be potentially dangerous. WRTV spoke with one man who was shot while trying to buy a car from Facebook Marketplace.

Police urge that anyone making these types of transactions to do so in a well-lit area, like a police station.

Now, the Fishers Police Department has introduced a safe way to trade available at the Fishers Police Department.

The "safe trading zone" offers a safe space for people buying, selling or trading items through online sites such as Facebook Marketplace.

A sticker marks the floor inside the Fishers police department where the area is covered by surveillance cameras.

The safe trading zone is open 24/7.

