Flora mom and community gather for memorial honoring four girls killed in 2016

INDIANAPOLIS — "When will justice roll down? When will the truth come out?"

Those words filled the air at Crown Hill Cemetery Sunday as friends and family gathered to remember four young girls.

Monday marks 6 years since the November 21, 2016 arson that killed Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerrielle McDonald, 7; and Kionnie Welch, 5 — in Flora, one hour north of Indianapolis in Carroll County.

The arson remains unsolved.

"All I ask is that we just come together as one and fight for my babies, because they didn't deserve it," Gaylin Rose, the girls' mom, said.

RELATED: 'I have faith in what's in front of me': Six years later, a Flora mom remembers her four girls

State police say the investigation is active and not a cold case.

"These girls' lives matter and they're gone, but we're still here fighting. We want everybody to join and help us," aunt Jackie Partlow said.

In Flora, there's now a new display of four crosses outside the home.

Provided Four crosses were placed outside the Flora home where four girls died after a fire in 2016.

"Let's fight for justice ... the Indiana State Police is looking for that person to come forward," family friend Kathy Clendening said.

PREVIOUS: Family shares memories of four sisters killed in fire | Flora fire confirmed to be arson | Family shares photos of Flora sisters