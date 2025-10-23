Follow-up findings on sexual harassment within Hogsett administration released

INDIANAPOLIS — The follow-up findings regarding Mayor Joe Hogsett's handling of allegations of sexual harassment of former chief of staff Thomas Cook were released on Thursday.

The findings include answers to the 34 questions put forward by City-County Councilors after the initial report was issued in May, which found the City-County Council was legally compliant when investigating the complaints of sexual harassment.

The full response from Fisher Phillips:

The follow-up says Thomas Cook is credibly accused of sexual harassment. It says Cook violated an explicit mayoral directive in 2017 prohibiting him from "personal relationships with female coworkers."

It also found that Human Resources for the city was never notified about the mayor's directive, and no monitoring was put in place by the city. The city learned about the directive in 2020.

The findings say Cook refused to participate in the investigation.

