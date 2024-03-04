Food Insecurity getting a FRSH look in INDY

INDIANAPOLIS— A local organization is looking to help tackle the ongoing food insecurity issues in Marion County.

Created in 2009, the Indy Hunger Network works to help anyone that is hungry find access to food.

Last month, the organization launched FRSH, short for the Food Resource Services Hub in an effort to support those dealing with food insecurity gain access to resources that may be available to them.

“We find that people that are experiencing food insecurity, it's new to them,” explained Indy Hunger Network Executive Director, Kate Howe.

wrtv SNAP signage at FRSH location

“They might have a job and they ended up with a car repair that they weren't expecting or a health emergency and all their extra cash is going to deal with whatever that immediate crisis is.”

People who visit the FRSH Location at 32 East 32nd Street can receive help for filing various types of food assistance program applications. The organization then helps those people with the interview process and understanding their benefits.

“We find is that people may only know about the one food pantry closest to them,” explained Howe. “They don't know about all the other resources that are available.”

The 32nd Street location is the first but The Indy Hunger Network is hopeful to add more in the coming years.

“We have a plan to add two more sites this year,” explained Howe. “One on the east side, and we're looking at the northeast side, probably for the third location. We want to be easily accessible.“

To learn more about FRSH and the Indy Hunger Network, you can visit