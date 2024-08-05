Football building better dads and mentors

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts’ Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center was used to build better dads on Saturday.

On Saturday, the All-Pro Dad organization hosted their All-Pro Dad experience at the Colts’ practice facility on the City’s West side.

The All Pro Dad organization was founded by former Colts Super Bowl Winning Head Coach Tony Dungy and longtime Colts assistant Clyde Christensen.

The organization works around the country to teach men how to be better role models to their kids.

‘It’s all about dads and how can we be super intentional in the super busy world to sow into our children,” explained former Colts offensive linemen and father of 8, Joe Reitz.

Despite being in the midst of training camp, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard spoke to the over 300 in attendance to share his advice on fatherhood and how any adult male can step up and play the role of a dad.

“Sometimes a father is present, sometimes he's not,” Ballard explained. “A child needs to understand that a father comes in many different forms.”

The day was filled with fun games and conversation starters all rooted in fathers and male adults strengthening the bond with the children they brought.

Fathers weren’t the only men in attendance.

Tyler Alexander is a life coach with the New Boy organization.

He and his group brought 35 kids to the All Pro Dad Experience.

“We try to get them to understand that you do have a positive role model,” Alexander shared. “You actually have someone that you can actually look up to.”

Tyler hopes his actions inspire others to step up and become a positive male figure to the children in the community that need it.

“This is us showing the commitment,” Alexander said. “This is me as a man step that's not their biological dad or uncle stepping out and saying, 'you know what, I'm gonna make sure I put a smile on your face.'“

All Pro Dad has chapters at numerous school districts around the greater Indianapolis area.

More information on those meetings can be found here.