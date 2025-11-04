Forensic and DNA analysis confirms identity of Fox Hollow Farm victim

NOBLESVILLE — Human remains discovered nearly 30 years ago at Fox Hollow Farm in Westfield, Indiana, have been positively identified as those of Roger Goodlet, Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison announced on Tuesday.

The identification was confirmed through testing conducted by the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, part of the Coroner's ongoing commitment to review evidence recovered from the Fox Hollow Farm site. The DNA confirmation supports an initial identification made through dental records in 1996.

“Today’s confirmation provides an opportunity for continued closure to the family and loved ones of Roger Goodlet,” said Jeff Jellison, Hamilton County Coroner, in a press release. “While this case has affected our community for decades, advancements in forensic science has finally allowed us to restore names to the victims.”

Goodlet, who was reported missing from Indianapolis in 1994, is believed to be one of several victims of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister.

Baumeister owned Fox Hollow Farm when authorities discovered more than 10,000 bone and bone fragments scattered throughout the property in 1996. Baumeister fled and died by suicide before he was caught.

So far, 10 victims have been positively identified from the site.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office said it will continue to collaborate with local and federal agencies, as well as private forensic experts, to analyze and identify additional remains found at the property.