Former Burger Chef restaurant in Speedway demolished 45 years after murders

WRTV
Posted at 6:27 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21

SPEEDWAY — More than 45 years after the murders of four Burger Chef employees in Speedway, the building has been demolished.

The former Burger Chef restaurant on Crawfordsville Road was tore down on Thursday.

On Nov. 17, 1978, an off-duty co-worker found the restaurant open sometime after midnight. The workers on duty — Jayne Friedt, Ruth Shelton, Mark Flemmonds and Daniel Davis — were gone.

Two days later their bodies were found in remote Johnson County.

Since then, the building has homed multiple businesses, but none that have lasted.

In Dec. 2023, Speedway officials decided to tear down the dark reminder of a community tragedy.

