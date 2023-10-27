Former Edison School CEO files federal lawsuit alleging discrimination and defamation

INDIANAPOLIS— The former CEO of the Edison School of the Arts filed a federal lawsuit on October 23 alleging he was illegally fired and that the board allowed him to be defamed during the termination process.

Nathan Tuttle was terminated in March 2023 for using a racial slur in front of students, however, Tuttle’s lawsuit says he repeated the n-word to emphasize that the word was in violation of the School’s Code of Conduct.

Tuttle names the following as defendants in the lawsuit:



Edison School of the Arts

Board of School Commissioners of The City of Indianapolis—IPS

Amy Berns— Principal at Edison School of the Arts

Penny Guthrie— Director of Advancement and Engagement at Edison School of the Arts

Cinita Sayles— Middle school science teacher

Shawna Boles- Parent of student and former instructional assistant at Edison School of the Arts

Rene Erler— Former IPS teacher that worked for Tuttle

While monitoring a hallway during a passing period on March 2, 2023, Tuttle overheard an 8th grade Black student use the n-word when speaking to his classmates, according to the lawsuit.

Tuttle immediately reprimanded the student and told the student to report to the Guided Learning Center as punishment, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit says the student repeatedly questioned Tuttle: “What did I say, Mr. Tuttle?”

“Asked a direct question, Tuttle provided a direct answer: He repeated the word while emphasizing that use of the word, in any of its forms, was in violation of the School’s Code of Conduct,” read the lawsuit.

Tuttle apologized to each of the students and their family members for using the word, the lawsuit said.

Tuttle claims in the lawsuit that on March 3 certain Edison administration, teachers and staff members organized a student protest in which students chanted homophobic slurs and other insults at Tuttle.

Tuttle is a gay White male. He and his husband have two adopted children, one of which is Black, according to the lawsuit.

“Students livestreamed the protest on social media and students were observed during the protest calling Tuttle a ‘Faggot’ and a ‘Queer,’ read the lawsuit. “Students also chanted ‘No Mo Homo.’”

Tuttle also alleges a staff member used school property to make hundreds of color signs using a crossed-out image of Tuttle which read, “SHOULDN’T HAVE SAID IT PERIOD. DIDN’T APOLOGIZE AT ALL!"

Provided

On March 7, the board conducted a special meeting and allowed participants to publicly defame and insult Tuttle, read the lawsuit.

The board fired Tuttle on March 14.

“The Board terminated Tuttle— in violation of his contract, without just cause, and without due process—at the pinnacle of his career and in a manner fraught with discrimination and career-destroying falsehoods,” read the lawsuit.

Tuttle’s legal claims including discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, breach of his contract, denial of due process, defamation and conspiracy to defame.

Tuttle also claims that following his suspension, two other Edison staff members used the n-word but kept their jobs.

The former CEO is seeking lost wages and benefits, compensatory damages for mental anguish and consequential harm, and reasonable attorney fees and costs.

WRTV has contacted Indianapolis Public Schools, Edison School of the Arts and the individuals named in the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for IPS directed WRTV to the Edison Board.

We are waiting to hear back from the others.

Nathan Tuttle’s statement on federal lawsuit: