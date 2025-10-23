'Duty is to citizens': Mitch Daniels urges Republicans to reject redistricting pressure

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels has broken his political silence to oppose Republican redistricting efforts in the state.

In a Washington Post opinion piece titled "I want the GOP to keep control of the House. But not this way," Daniels urged Indiana Republicans to resist White House pressure to redraw congressional district lines ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

"My home state of Indiana is on the national Republican target list for new lines, as part of the quest to ensure continued control of the House," Daniels wrote. "While the outcome sought is one I support, the tactic being employed to get there is not."

Daniels revealed Indiana leaders have faced "extraordinary pressure," including White House meetings and a visit from Vice President JD Vance. He noted any redistricting would require Governor Mike Braun to call a special session, calling it a "not inexpensive proposition."

WRTV

The former governor said Indiana's current map is already fair, describing it as "visually reasonable, salamander-free," stating that Republicans won seven of nine seats after receiving about 60 percent of the vote.

Daniels called arguments for redistricting "unpersuasive," rejecting the "they do it, so we should, too" rationale. He dismissed threats from the administration as "a bluff that a self-respecting state ought to call."

The former governor also warned that redistricting would create "public disgust" among "Hoosiers, like most Americans, place a high value on fairness and react badly to its naked violation."

"Their duty is to the citizens and the future of our state, not to a national political organization or a temporary occupant of the White House," Daniels concluded.

The opinion adds another prominent Republican voice opposing redistricting efforts after the Indiana Senate Majority Communications Office told WRTV, "the votes aren't there."

Despite the Senate assessment, Governor Braun said Wednesday he's "getting very close" to a decision on calling a special session.

PREVIOUS | Braun: 'Getting very close' on session call; Senate says votes aren't there

