‘Votes aren’t there for redistricting,' Senate Majority Communications Office says

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV received a statement from the Indiana Senate Majority Communications Office Tuesday saying “the votes aren’t there for redistricting.”

But on Tuesday, Governor Mike Braun was at Caterpillar's Large Engine Center in Lafayette, where he took questions about calling a possible special session to address mid-decade redistricting.

"On that particular topic, we've been talking about it for at least a couple of months and my key was to make sure there was going to be buy-in broadly throughout the legislature," Braun said. "You can see that the White House has been in a few times to try to make their case, and I think we're going to get there. There would be a point beyond which it wouldn't work."

The White House has been pushing Indiana and other states to undergo mid-cycle congressional redistricting to improve Republicans' chances in next year's midterm elections.

On Friday, state Republican lawmakers took part in a phone call with President Trump to discuss redistricting.

It was only the latest in a series of high-level Republican meetings about redistricting in Indiana:



October 10 : Vice President JD Vance met with Governor Mike Braun (second meeting)

Vice President JD Vance met with Governor Mike Braun (second meeting) August 26 : Trump met with House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Bray at the White House

Trump met with House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Bray at the White House August 7: Vance's first meeting with Braun and legislative leaders

Braun suggested the redistricting push is motivated by actions taken by Democrats elsewhere.

"It's probably being done to even the playing field where it's been done to such an extent on the other side of the aisle that's part of the motivation of where the White House is coming from," he said. "Independent of that, I think we want to make sure that what we end up with makes competitive districts across the state to where everyone's vote is represented."

On Monday, the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus raised concerns about redistricting's impact on Black voters, particularly regarding representation in Indianapolis' 7th Congressional District, where nearly one-third of residents are Black.

The governor maintained that if redistricting moves forward, creating competitive districts would be a priority.

"If it does happen, when it does, those will be the key considerations in terms of what we do to reconstitute the current congressional districts," Braun added.

At this time, Braun still hasn't called a special session; however, Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith predicts a special legislative session will be called in early November.

Braun himself told WRTV, it will likely happen.

We'll have more on this story as information becomes available.