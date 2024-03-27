Former IMPD Sgt. pursues passion by starting daycare

INDIANAPOLIS — Child care can be difficult to find for many families, especially those working for IMPD.

“For women in law enforcement, it's really hard to find somebody that we can trust who's open during the hours we need them,” IMPD Detective Alisha Daugherty said.

In 2019, former IMPD Sgt. Melony Moore said she would help fill the void.

“I’ve always wanted to have a daycare,” explained Moore. “I've just always wants to take care of children.”

While still working for IMPD, Moore started her second job as the founder of Mel’s Academy. A daycare center for parents who work any shift to bring their children.

“I know particularly one female actually had to resign because she was having issues with child care,” explained Moore. “I was like, 'You know what, I need to go ahead and get this child care started. It needs to be someplace close.'”

Over the past four years, Moore has served on the streets as an IMPD officer and in the classroom helping children navigate their most formidable years.

Moore feels the daycare program gives families a peace of mind while at work.

“It takes away the worry and the concern,” said Moore. “You're able to do your job and take care of your responsibilities without worrying about your baby and that they're being taken care of properly.”

Daugherty says Mel’s Academy was a huge help to her back when her first child was young.

“Being a child abuse detective, I see the worst of the worst that happens to kids, so it's very hard to find childcare that you're comfortable with,” Daugherty told WRTV. “I’ve known Mel for a long time and when she opened this place up, it was a really good option for me to go to.”

For Moore, the daycare has allowed her to pursue her passion.

“When it's your God given gift, that's where you get your drive from. I absolutely love walking into this place.“