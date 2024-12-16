Former IPS School can now be used as a winter family shelter

INDIANAPOLIS —A former IPS school building could house up to 40 families should Indianapolis shelters run out of space.

The City of Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety is partnering with Indianapolis Public Schools and Aspire Health to turn former IPS School 68 into a winter contingency family shelter.

Brian Crispin works with Wheeler Mission in Indianapolis, he says the facility will fill a massive need.

“This project is one of many in our great city to make sure that people are taken care of in their most desperate time of need,” Crispin explained.

“Families come with, it could be four, five, six, seven. I mean, who knows how many people are in a family. Sometimes that brings an influx that our facilities just can't handle, and so a collaboration like this, makes sure there's a place for those families to go,” Crispin said.

The facility will only operate when other shelters in Indianapolis are over capacity.

Per a release: Families in need of shelter can contact the Mayor’s Action Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 317-327-4622. The center is closed from 2-3 p.m. on Thursdays.

WATCH | Safe Park Indy provides shelter for unhoused people living in cars