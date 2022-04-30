Former Marion Co. Sheriff, U.S. Marshal Frank Anderson has died

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Marion County Sheriff and U.S. Marshal Frank Anderson has died.

WRTV Investigates has learned Anderson died at his home.

During his swearing in, Anderson was described as a leader and a friend. He was also given some advice- don't park on Monument Circle.

"Yes, I am a committee man," Anderson told the crowd. "My definition of committee is when you got problems and you work on these problems, you set down and come up with solutions to work to these problems and you leave the politics outside ... our power is truly awesome and it should never be misused."

During his campaign running against then-Lawrence Mayor Tom Schneider, Schneider said the two are friends and it was tough to run against Anderson.

Anderson was also credited with bringing a standoff with the Indianapolis Baptist Temple to an end without gunfire.

The church had refused to withhold taxes from employee paychecks for 16 years. The federal government had ordered the property seized but Pastor Greg Dixon and several followers decided not to leave the sanctuary for 92 days in 2001.

The pastor came out in a stretcher.

This is a developing story and will be updated.