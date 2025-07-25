Fountain Square homeless encampment to close in 17 days following concerns from residents

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) has provided a 17-day notice for a homeless camp closure in Fountain Square.

The department announced that the encampment, southwest of Virginia Avenue and Leonard Street, will take effect on Monday, August 11, 2025.

This announcement follows a recent report by WRTV, which featured Fountain Square residents expressing frustration over the ongoing encampment.

Residents have complained for months about the situation, saying they feel city officials have not taken enough action to address their concerns.

The OPHS reported that camping and storing personal belongings will no longer be allowed in this public area after the closure date.

The Department of Public Works will provide storage bins so that individuals affected by the closure can safely keep their items for up to 60 days.

Additionally, outreach teams, including the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homeless Unit, will help connect those in the encampment with temporary or permanent housing options.

As WRTV reported, there are laws in place to protect the rights of homeless individuals. The city can only clear an encampment if it is deemed a public safety or health threat. If such a threat is found, the city must give at least 48 hours’ notice before clearing the area and must offer alternative housing options.

As the camp closure approaches, residents who need help with their belongings or housing resources are encouraged to contact the IMPD Homeless Unit at (317) 327-6506.

Other organizations, such as Horizon House, Wheeler Mission, and the Assessment & Intervention Center, are also available to provide assistance.