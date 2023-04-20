Frankfort community holds fundraiser for family killed in Mexico crash

FRANKFORT — According to the Frankfort Police Department, eight Frankfort residents were killed in a crash while traveling to Mexico.

Two of the victims were students in the Frankfort school system.

Jocelyn Meija Garcia attended Suncrest Elementary School and Jesus Meija Garcia went to Frankfort High School, according to a Facebook post.

In addition, their father, Gaudelupe, and relatives, Fernando Garcia, Jesus Angeles and Maria Cuevas of Frankfort were killed in the crash.

Frankfort police later announced that Blanca Guzman and her one-month-old baby also died in the crash.

"We have lost eight of our family members, friends and Frankfort residents," Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker said. "Please keep the family in your prayers. Very sad situation. We need to honor their memory and ensure the families get the answers regarding the cause of the crash.”

The Frankfort community has renamed the group “the Frankfort 8,” and are coming together for their neighbors in a time of need.

An ‘eat for a cause’ fundraiser is being held to help with the funeral expenses of the individuals from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 21.

There will be dine-in, curbside or pickup options available from C&R Catering. Pricing will be $10 for a plate of food and $5 for a dessert.

The fundraiser will be held at 8 S. Main St. in Frankfort.

The fundraiser will also be accepting monetary donations at lnocc.org.