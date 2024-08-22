Free produce stand provides access to fresh foods in Anderson

ANDERSON — A doctor might tell you food can be medicine, but some Hoosiers face barriers to the healthiest food options with limited access to fresh ingredients. A hospital in Anderson is trying to help.

This growing season, the Community Health Network launched its first-ever farm stand at the newly built Jetty Center, located on Anderson hospital’s campus.

The stand offers produce to the public from its community farm.

WRTV Free farm stand

"For years, Anderson and areas of Madison County have had a lot of grocery stores leave,” said Community Farmer Mikkal Hodge, the manager of the farm project. "This farm is just a spoke in wheel that is building to give residents of Madison County another source of fresh produce that they don't have to drive a long way to get."

Providing access to fresh foods is something they’ve been working to expand in Madison County, which health network says ranked 12th out of Indiana’s 92 counties for food insecurity.

So far, the stand has given away tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, eggplant, kale, and greens.

WRTV Free farm stand

“It’s great being able to go get produce from the grocery store year-round but the nutrient density is not the same when you can go out and essentially get it fresh right off the plant,” explained Hodge.

On Wednesday, more than 150 residents loaded their bags full of fresh vegetables.

“I make pepper sauce out of peppers, so it's beneficial for me," said Anderson resident Vonda Clemons. "I'm trying to eat healthier and maintain my blood pressure."

WRTV Free farm stand

On top of the many health benefits, the free farm stand also takes the financial burden of buying fresh food off residents.

"It's important for people that can't get access to any grocery stores,” said Anyla Jones, who came to the farm stand with her family.

The free farm stand also offered education, showing resident Gary Phillips how to take care of his tomatoes he’s having trouble growing at his own home.

WATCH | Growing a sustainable local food system from the ground up

Growing a sustainable local food system from the ground up

“They have a problem with some of them having rot on it so he [Hodge] was telling me about calcium deficiency and stuff I can get for that to help them grow,” said Phillips.

The community garden is projected to yield up to 30,000 pounds of produce this year.

Hodge estimated they gave away more than 700 pounds of produce to residents on Wednesday, along with recipes.

WRTV Free farm stand

The last giveaway at the stand will be happening next Wednesday, August 28 from 4-6 p.m. at the Jetty Center, located at 1701 Medical Arts Blvd.

Additional produce will still be given to local food pantries.

To enhance the health and well-being of their community, the hospital will also be hosting farm-to-table cooking classes, yoga, art, and more.

WRTV Free farm stand

Click here to learn more.