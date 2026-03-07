INDIANAPOLIS — The warm weather might have spring gardening on your mind, but don't plant seeds outdoors just yet.

Free seeds and expert tips: How to begin your spring garden indoors

In Indianapolis, the average last spring freeze date is April 15, but the latest final freeze date happened on May 27, 1943.

In other words, just because it is warming up in early March doesn't mean it will stay this warm through April and May.

If you plant outdoors too early, your garden may not survive the potential frost or freeze.

Many gardeners are getting a head start this week by starting their seeds indoors.

WRTV

"We are in prep time. This week, we are getting our supplies ready. We need our seed. We need our trays. We need our soil," explained Carey Grable, the Home Horticulture Educator for Purdue Extension Marion County. "We've got to get all that ready so that we can get our seed started on time."

"Our tomatoes, our peppers, things like that, we're aiming for around seven weeks before the last frost," Grable said. "When the weather allows us outdoors, we can have a seed in the ground, or we can have a plant that's much further along."

Starting seeds indoors compared to starting them outdoors later this year will give your garden a longer harvest season.

When picking your seeds, you might consider stopping by the library.

WRTV

"Last year, we distributed almost 150,000 packets of seeds," said Jill Edwards, Adult Program Specialist at the Indianapolis Public Library.

Each branch of the Indianapolis Public Library has a Seed Library. Members of the public can select up to five packets of seeds during each visit for free.

WRTV

There is a wide selection to choose from, with vegetable, flower, and herb seeds.

"You have some people who get excited and plan their experience around participating in the Seed Library," Edwards explained. "You have some people who explore things that maybe it's their first time ever growing something."

WRTV

This is the eleventh year of the Seed Library, which has grown from one library branch to all branches. The seeds that have been given through this program have really come to fruition.

"We had 100,000 servings of vegetables that were on people's plates last year, just because of the Seed Library," Edwards shared. "In addition, we had almost 500,000 flower and herb plants."

No matter your experience level with seeds and gardening, you can check out the library's Intro To Gardening workshops, which are also offered at all branches across Indianapolis.

The Seed Library opened on March 1, just in time for indoor planting.

WRTV

What are the basics of indoor planting? Grable gave a demonstration.

"We've got our seed tray here, and we are going to be adding in our soil," Grable explained.

WRTV

If you don't have a seed tray, an old egg carton will also work.

Once the soil is added and leveled, get a pencil to make a small hole or "dibble."

WRTV

"We need to dibble ourselves to make a spot for the seed to go down in," Grable said.

Once the small holes are there, you're ready to add a seed into each hole.

Give your indoor seeds plenty of water and light, and they will be ready for outdoor planting later this spring.

Sounds a little too simple, or run into problems while planting? Grable also shared the Marion County Master Gardener Answerline, run by Master Gardener volunteers, who are prepared to answer your landscape or garden questions.

The phone number to call is 317-275-9292.

