Free tickets available for historic IndyCar race in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (WISH) — IndyCar is heading to Washington, D.C., to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix will be held Aug. 23 as part of a larger celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

This is the first IndyCar race in the city. The 1.7-mile course will take drivers through the streets of D.C. and circle the National Mall.

A drawing for free tickets to the event is open now on Ticketmaster.

Registration for the drawing runs through June 7. Entries will be selected at random and tickets will be sent out by email beginning June 8. Submitting a request does not guarantee a ticket.

More information about the event can be found online.