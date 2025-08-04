From Dads to Doulas: Initiative trains Black fathers to improve maternal-infant health

INDIANA — Black mothers and infants across the United States, including those in Indiana, continue to face disproportionately high mortality rates. In response, a St. Louis-based program, "Dads to Doulas," is making its way to the Hoosier state, with a unique focus on engaging fathers to help reduce these alarming statistics.

The initiative was launched last year by Brad Edwards, who started the program along with doula Kyra Patton.

The program was created under the national media platform Dear Fathers, dedicated to telling stories of Black dads and empowering communities.

For Edwards, the effort is deeply personal.

WRTV

“In 2017, I lost twin boys. They were stillborn,” Edwards shared. “To feel helpless, to not know what's going on, not be able to protect the mother of your children or your children. I never want another brother to feel that way.”

From pregnancy through the postpartum period, Dads to Doulas offers culturally affirming workshops designed to teach fathers essential skills, including emotional support techniques during labor, infant safety tips, and how to advocate for their partners during medical appointments.

These free tools are intended to empower fathers to play an active role in ensuring the success of both mothers and babies.

WRTV

“Holding a program like this at least arms them with the knowledge so that they are able to have conversations with people and not just have to take a backseat when the conversations are taking place,” said Patton, who makes the curriculum for the program.

Dads to Doulas is partnering with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to provide this critical training in Indiana.

Darryl Lockett, director of Whole Health and health equity for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Indiana, emphasized the importance of this initiative. “Year after year, we've ranked towards the bottom of the 50 states, and that's something that we're committed to changing,” Lockett said.

WRTV

Data from the Indiana Department of Health in 2020 revealed that Black women experienced a maternal mortality rate 93% higher than that of their white counterparts. Additionally, Black infants also experience higher mortality rates.

Lockett noted that current research suggests that fathers (or father figures such as uncles or grandfathers) can have a significant impact on these outcomes. “There's a lot of new research that is showing that dads can play a critical role in improving some of these outcomes,” he stated.

The hope is that this effort will foster an environment where mothers, infants, and fathers can thrive together.

The Dads to Doulas operates in 38 states and Germany.

The program held a workshop in Gary, IN last month.

This month, they will hold an in-person workshop in Indianapolis on Saturday, August 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fathers & Families Center, 835 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208.

The event will also feature a community resource fair, all available for free.

The workshop will also be followed by a virtual six-week course that Hoosiers can attend.

Registration for both is free and can be completed on the Dear Fathers website.