From hygiene products to backpacks filled with supplies, Anderson girl works to donate to those in need

ANDERSON — A 9-year-old Anderson girl is making a big impact on her community through donations to those in need.

It's an idea that came about last winter and has now blossomed into a huge effort to give back.

When meeting Gianna Peak she seems like most spunky kids.

She loves drawing, spending time with family and friends, and playing at the park.

Despite the awards and accolades she has gotten in school, after excelling in school work, the 4th grader has a heart that makes her standout even more.

WRTV

"Some people don't really care. So I want to be one of those people of who do care and my life long goal is to make sure that I am super kind and give back," Gianna said.

Gianna got an idea after seeing an add on television asking the community for help in providing meals for those in need.

From there she decided she wanted to give back.

Her first donation in January came after collecting food for a local organization.

WRTV

"It makes me feel super good because one little thing can make a big difference," she said.

The 4th grader's efforts to give back have grown ten-fold.

Her latest donation was 80 backpacks filled with school supplies for kids who needed them.

"It's important because a lot of people don't have backpacks, or toothpaste and towels so it's super important that people take some time and actually donate to them," Gianna said.

The 9-year-old has collected a number of items for people who need them.

WRTV

From food and toys for the local animal shelter to hygiene products, she says she hopes to just make a difference in the lives of her neighbors.

She wants to do more, but as a 9-year-old her allowance can only stretch so far.

"I am not a billionaire I can't just give them a house. I am not like Mr.Beast or something. But however i can give them little things and it makes them feel special either way," Gianna said.

Perhaps the most innocent donation of them all. Her donation of birthday cakes to kids.

Here's what Gianna said when she found out some kids don't get birthday cakes.

"I was shocked because I was like every kid should be able to have a birthday cake for their birthday and that's why I did the birthday cake donation. Even if they are 1, 3, 5, even 12 they should still be able to have a birthday cake," she said.

Gianna was recently named an Anderson Hometown Hero for her charity efforts in the community.

WRTV

"I know that I am proud of myself but I never did it to be a hometown hero. I did it so that other people can feel special. I did it so that other people could get the stuff that they truly need," Gianna said.

Gianna is now collecting gifts to give away for Christmas.

If you want to learn more on her efforts, click here.