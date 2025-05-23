From Patient to Provider: Noah Holland’s Journey Full Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — The journey from patient to provider is a remarkable one, especially for Noah Holland, a 25-year-old EMT whose life was saved by the very institution he now serves.

As a member of IU Health’s Lifeline critical care EMS team, Noah plays an essential role in transporting sick children to Riley Children’s Health, the hospital where he received treatment for leukemia during his childhood.

Noah's story began in 2015 when persistent nosebleeds during his sophomore year of high school led him to seek medical attention. After several visits to various emergency rooms, doctors recommended that he be transported to Riley for further evaluation. What began as a concern for harmless nosebleeds escalated into a diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“It was hard,” Noah reminisced about his battle. “I like to say out of all the cancers that you could have, it’s the best one.”

According to Dr. Alli Yancey, Noah's pediatric oncologist, leukemia often presents like a viral illness, with symptoms such as nosebleeds and bruising. But thanks to advances in medical research, the cure rate for the condition has improved significantly.

“To know that he’s now out there helping these patients and their families through some of these terrifying moments… it's hard to put into words. It’s pretty amazing,” Dr. Yancey said.

After four years of rigorous treatment, Noah emerged as a survivor, driven by a desire to give back. His experiences as a patient lit a fire within him to pursue a career in emergency medical services, as he explained, “I get to be able to work with these clinicians and do what I love.”

Now, Noah finds himself performing the very type of life-saving work that once saved him. “I’ve transported kids with exactly what I had. It’s crazy because I can explain my story — especially to the parents that we have — and say, ‘Yes, it sucks, but Riley is the place to go to do it,’” he said.

His role at IU Health’s Lifeline involves transporting critically ill patients to the hospital, sometimes in the same specialized units where he received treatment. Noah describes the experience as a full-circle moment, saying it is both humbling and rewarding.

“Life is kind of like Indy roads,” he remarked, reflecting on the challenges he has faced. “There are a lot of bumps, but you keep driving. There are going to be ups and downs, and that’s just life, I guess.”

As National EMS Week wraps up, it serves as a timely reminder to recognize and thank emergency medical professionals for their crucial roles in the community. Noah’s journey is not only a testament to resilience in the face of adversity but also highlights the power of service and hope in the lives of patients and families navigating similar struggles.

In addition to his fulfilling career, Noah recently celebrated a significant milestone in his personal life: his marriage in November. Balancing both personal and professional aspirations, he continues to embody the spirit of perseverance and compassion, affirming his commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.