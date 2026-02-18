From snow to severe weather: How to prepare to weather the storm

JOHNSON COUNTY — It has quickly shifted from snow season to severe weather season in Central Indiana.

Just three weeks ago, Indiana was blanketed in snow, and Hoosiers were battling extreme cold.

Temperatures have been climbing through mid-February, causing the snow to melt.

Now, with snow barely off the ground, we have a risk for severe weather on Thursday.

Stephanie Sichting is the Director of Johnson County Emergency Management. She says she's worried this round of severe weather could catch Hoosiers off-guard.

"Three weeks ago, we had the big snow event," Sichting explained. "They don't even think about severe weather right now."

Now is the time to prepare for severe weather.

"Have a way to get weather alerts," Sichting suggested. "If you don't have a cell phone, please get a weather radio."

Although outdoor sirens will sound in emergencies, they can be difficult to hear when you are indoors, and especially if you are sleeping when the sirens sound.

"They are outdoor warning sirens," Sichting emphasized the word outdoor. "So don't count on those to hear."

Sichting is a big fan of weather radios. She received several to use in her county following two back-to-back tornadoes in Whiteland and Greenwood in 2023. She knows that getting the warnings isn't the only action needed right now.

"Please have a plan," Sichting implored. "Know where you're going to go in case of a tornado."

Make sure you review your safety plan with all members of your family.

You'll want to go to the lowest level of your home. Avoid being near windows and exterior walls. A basement, bathroom, or closet are usually safe spots.

Tornadoes are just one potential impact from severe weather. Tornadoes don't happen very frequently during the winter months in Indiana, but that does not mean they aren't possible.

From 1950 to 2023, 670 tornadoes happened in Indiana. Of those 670 total tornadoes, 10 were in December, eight were in January, and 25 were in February.

Of these winter months, February is the most common time for a tornado to happen.

This being said, 43 out of 670 total tornadoes still means only about 6.4% of Indiana's tornadoes happen during the months of December, January, or February.

Don't forget that being prepared for severe weather includes monitoring the forecast, so continue checking in with the WRTV Storm Team this week.

