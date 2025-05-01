From threatening to trendy: How Fountain Square turned around in 30 years

INDIANAPOLIS — Fountain Square is now one of the most popular places for people in Indianapolis to spend a night on the town. It's a stark contrast to the dangerous reputation the neighborhood had 30 years ago.

The turnaround intensified after May 4, 1995: the day the Indianapolis Police Department opened its Southeast District headquarters right next to the center of Fountain Square.

"If you didn't know the way it was before, seeing the way it is now is hard to comprehend," said IMPD Southeast District Commander Ron Hicks. "There used to be a lot of strip clubs. Officers used to deal with fights at bars basically every night of the week. Now, there is very little of that activity."

Hicks was an officer who knew the danger of Fountain Square before the district headquarters opened. He believes the city's investment into safety helped spark the neighborhood's revival.

"There is a new apartment building that was built right in front of our headquarters," Hicks said. "Developers are spending a lot of money in the heart of Fountain Square. I think part of that is because our police headquarters is there."

Scott O'Harra grew up in Fountain Square and recalls how gritty it was in his younger days.

"Out of all of the neighborhoods, we were the roughest," O'Harra said. "If you came and you messed around, we didn't take it."

O'Harra said it is surreal to see how much the neighborhood has changed since then.

"I love that art galleries and live music came," O'Harra said. "There are nice restaurants and things, that's what makes my heart hopeful for the neighborhood."