Fundraiser to support Red Key Tavern

INDIANAPOLIS — The community is rallying behind an iconic bar on the north side of Indy going through a tough time.

The Red Key Tavern has been in the Settle family for more than 70 years.

Second generation owner Jim Settle lost his wife, Dollie, to cancer in January and now he’s preparing to undergo open-heart surgery on Monday.

“I work here on Saturday nights, and I’ll come in to a full bar. There are people here until last call, it’s a place of celebration,” said family-friend and long-time employee, Nora Spitznogle.

This Saturday, the normally bustling bar sat empty, closed to lay one of their beloved owners to rest.

”Dollie has worked here for decades. She and Jim actually met at the Red Key,” said Spitznogle. “I’ve been calling Dollie the matriarch of the bar. She was the one who was here everyday. We’re famous for our cheeseburgers, award-winning, and that was all dolly, hand-patted with love.”

Now, some of that love in the bar is gone.

Amid the family’s grief, Jim is preparing for yet another battle of his own.

“Jim also worked here full-time, he manages the bar. He’s having open heart surgery on Monday," Spitznogle explained. “Between the bar being closed, and Jim and Dollie not working, they’ve lost income. There's medical bills for Jim, and things are just mounting up. With a small business you don’t get paid sick time.”

Red Key Tavern has been around since the 1930’s and in the Settle family since 1951.

Dollie and Jim took over for his father in 2010. Since then, Spitznogle says they’ve always been there to welcome everyone in.

“They both worked here for decades and decades and decades. Leslie [youngest daughter] started in her 20s, just keeping the hospitality going in the family business and the caring for the community,” she said.

Now, Spitznogle is calling on the community to continue supporting the Indy staple that’s given so much for decades.

“I was getting lots of calls, text and emails about how people can help. We want Jim to be able to have the surgery, recover and not be thinking about income or the tavern," Spitznogle said.

Leslie is managing the bar while Jim recovers.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Jim's medical bills and loss of income.

They’re also encouraging the community to show support when the bar re-opens Monday.