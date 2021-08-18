Fundraisers planned for Fishers teens killed in crash

Ind. — Multiple businesses are donating proceeds in honor of three Fishers girls killed in a car crash in South Carolina earlier this week.

Ice Cream Plus, located at 201 East Pendelton Avenue in Lapel, is donating Wednesday night proceeds. It is open from 4-8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, August 21, The Crabby Apple Family Orchard & Market, located at 6397 S-IN 13 in Pendleton will have a petting zoo, orchard market and fresh baked items available from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Proceeds from Saturday will also go to the families.

"In light of the tragic event that occurred this week that has rocked our community, staff & families of these young adults we would like to honor and donate proceeds from Ice Cream Plus and The Crabby Apple Family Market & Orchard to the Gaddis & Foster families," a Facebook post read. "We pray for these families and for all affected by this tragedy."

SweetSpot Co, a bakery, is also doing a fundraiser for the families. Pre-orders end Friday, August 20, with pickup scheduled for Wednesday-Friday the following week.