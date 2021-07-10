Funeral arrangements announced for Detective Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE — The Terre Haute Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for Detective Greg Ferency, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday.

Visitation will be Monday, July 12 from 2-7 p.m. at the Hulman Center. The funeral will be at the Hulman Center on Tuesday, July 13 starting at 11 a.m.

"We lost a true public servant [Wednesday] and I don't say that as a cliche statement," Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said. "We owe Greg a debt of gratitude that will likely never be able to be repaid."

Ferency, a 30 year veteran of the department, was also a member of an FBI Task Force since 2010.