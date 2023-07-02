Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith

INDIANAPOLIS — Funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith.

Loved ones, community members, Indiana State Troopers and other first responders will gather to memorialize and celebrate his life on Friday, July 7.

Smith will receive police and military honors as he served as both an Indiana State Trooper and a Sergeant in the Indiana National Guard.

There will be a visitation for Trooper Smith on Thursday, July 6 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, located at 1640 West Stones Crossing Road.

The funeral will also be held at Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Following the funeral, a police procession will escort Trooper Smith to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, where Smith will be buried.

The procession route will be announced at a later date. Community members are encouraged to participate to honor the service and sacrifice of Trooper Smith.

