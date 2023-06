INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police trooper was injured in a crash in Marion County on Wednesday evening.

According to ISP Capt. Ron Galaviz, the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Ameriplex Parkway near Interstate 70.

The trooper was transported to a local hospital. There has been no information provided on the extent of the trooper’s injuries.

ISP will soon provide an update on the events leading up to the collision.

This is a developing story.