Funeral plans announced for Kokomo firefighter who died of COVID-19

Photo provided / Kokomo Fire Department
Kokomo Fire Capt. Marty Meyers died Thursday, March 4, 2021. Funeral arrangements were pending.
Posted at 10:20 PM, Mar 08, 2021
KOKOMO — The Kokomo Fire Department on Tuesday will bid farewell to one of their own who passed away following a battle with COVID-19.

Capt. Marty Meyers died Thursday, March 4, following a battle with the coronavirus, fire officials said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday directed flags in Howard County to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of Meyers. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise through sunset.

On Monday, officials released plans for Meyers' funeral and procession on Tuesday.

The viewing will be from noon to 3 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church South Kokomo Campus, 4254 S. 00 EW. The funeral will immediately follow visitation at the church. Capt. Meyers' last call of service/firefighter's honors will be performed in the church parking lot immediately following the funeral.

A procession is expected to begin around 5 p.m. and will end at Station 65, 1717 E. Boulevard.

Courtesy of the Howard County Sheriff's Office

