GangGang founder, three others resign from Newfields' Board of Governors

INDIANAPOLIS — The fallout continues at Newfields following CEO Colette Pierce Burnette's sudden departure from the arts center on Nov. 10.

Four members of Newfields' Board of Governors announced their joint resignation from the organization this week, including GangGang co-founder Malina Simone Bacon.

The other departing members are Visit Indy executive vice president Chris Gahl, real estate entrepreneur Isaac Bambgose and attorney Barry Wormsner. Gahl confirmed the departures in an email to WRTV.

A Newfields spokesperson also confirmed the four resignations, while also adding the Board of Governors is different from the Board of Trustees. The spokesperson described the Board of Governors as "a non-governing cohort of volunteers that help the institution define programming and events for all Newfields constituents."

Their departures follow a wave of dissent towards Newfields after Pierce Burnette's exit, including a protest outside of the Indianapolis Museum of Art on Nov. 19.

GangGang, an arts collective independent of Newfields, partnered with the arts museum on several exhibitions and shows during Pierce Burnette's tenure.

GangGang said Bacon could not comment due to her travel schedule.