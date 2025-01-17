Garcia’s Hot Dogs Hits the Road: Food Truck Ready to Roll

INDIANAPOLIS — Excitement is brewing for Abacuc Garcia, the owner of Garcia’s Hot Dogs, as he announces the official launch of his food truck. Garcia took to Facebook to share the joyful news.

“Good morning friends and customers and followers! I have good news for everyone. First, thank you God. Second, thank you everyone for your donations. Third, thank you for supporting Garcia's Hot Dogs, and thank you to Mr. Pedro for building the Garcia's Hot Dogs truck,” Garcia wrote.

The food truck recently passed its health department inspection, clearing the way for a new chapter for Garcia’s Hot Dogs, which has been a beloved fixture at 16th Street and Emerson Avenue for 14 years.

WRTV first learned of Garcia's decision to expand from a food cart to a full-fledged food truck last year.

After a reminder from the Marion County Public Health Department regarding the limitations of his previous setup, Garcia chose to expand to new heights. The new food truck will allow him to offer a broader menu and serve more options to his loyal customers.

Garcia is now eagerly awaiting better weather, ready for the grand opening of his food truck. “Stay tuned for the grand opening! See you guys soon. God bless everyone!” he said.

