Gary Harris visits Brooks School Park for unveiling of court murals

FISHERS— On Saturday morning, Gary Harris was back at Brooks School Park talking to the dozens of people who came out.

"This definitely means a lot to me just growing up here," said Harris. "So, thank you to the community."

The NBA player and Fishers native says two years ago, he had an idea to paint murals on the courts at Brooks School Park.

"It all start by just one day driving past the park and really not seeing anybody out here," said Harris.

Harris went with a cosmic theme to inspire future generations to reach for the stars. He enlisted the help of local artist and high school classmate Koda Witsken to bring it all to life.

"Just trying to get kids to come back outside," said Harris.

To officially celebrate the murals, the City of Fishers had a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and 3-point contest.

"He has a big heart. It’s not anybody asking him to do anything. He loves doing stuff for kids, the young people. This was his idea to give back to his actual community," said Joy Harris, Gary's mom.

The park has a lot of meaning for Harris. It's a place that shaped him on and off the court.

"I feel like I’ve grown up at this park," said Harris. "I ran this park. I’ve rode my bike up in this park. I got hurt at this park. I’ve cried at this park. I felt so many emotions at this park, and its just like this is something that is part of my childhood and part of me for sure."

Harris was able to bring his two kids out to the park and share in the moment with them. He says he hopes the courts will help keep people connected.

"We're in this technology era where everything is so accessible you know we have our phones in front of us we’re glued to that. We've got TikTok and Instagram. It’s still good to get outside, make friends. I made some of my best friends coming up to this park and you know we still have lifelong relationships," said Harris.

