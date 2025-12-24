Gas prices drop 40 cents from last year as Indiana prepares for holiday travel surge

INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices are giving Indiana travelers an early holiday gift this year, with fuel costs sitting about 40 cents lower than they were during the 2024 holiday season.

The lower prices come as Indiana prepares for one of its busiest travel periods of the year. According to AAA, 3 million Hoosiers are expected to travel during the two-week holiday period, a 2.2% increase from last year.

At gas stations across central Indiana, drivers are filling up their tanks at prices around $2.71 per gallon in Indianapolis, a significant drop from last year's holiday rates.

"I'm excited about it, yeah. Because we got it for I don't know, $2.39," said Paul Kobe, a traveler from Michigan.

The lower fuel costs are influencing travel decisions for many families during what's traditionally one of the biggest travel weeks of the year.

"We have a lot we needed to do. We stopped in a few places along the way," said Jill, a traveler from Durango, Colorado, who had driven 1,400 miles to central Indiana.

Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy explained the reasoning behind the price drop.

"A lot of that is really due primarily to OPEC, which throughout much of the year this year has raised oil production on a near-monthly basis. That additional oil supply has pushed oil prices to multi-year lows," De Haan said.

The trend may continue into next year, offering hope for budget-conscious travelers.

"I do expect that if you look at the entirety of 2026, it likely will be another decent year for motorists. Prices may be a little bit lower next year than what we saw this year," De Haan said.

For travelers looking to find the best gas prices in their area, websites like GasBuddy are available to help locate the most affordable options.