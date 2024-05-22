Gas prices on the rise ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s gas prices are $.05 more a gallon than the national average.

AAA Hoosier Motor Club President and CEO Matt Goins says it’s normal for gas to jump in the summer months.

“As summer travel picks up, the gas prices tend to follow. But the cost of oil right now is a wildcard due to the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine," he said.

The uptick in the price of gas comes just days ahead of Memorial Day Weekend where AAA expects record numbers of travelers.

wrtv Over 40 million Americans are expected to hit the road over the Holiday weekend.

In a statement provided to WRTV, “AAA projects 43.8 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Memorial Day holiday travel period.”

The statement also claims a record number of Americans will travel by car.

“AAA projects 38.4 million people will travel by car over Memorial Day weekend, the highest number for that holiday since AAA began tracking in 2000.”

The rise in gas prices have started to affect local employees like Devon Burris.

“It’s burning a hole in my pocket," Burris said.

Burris works for Ace Lawn Care Service in Indianapolis. He says the price of gas has forced him to raise his prices on lawn care.

“Everything is going up,” Burris explained. “If you want me to come and cut your grass and weed whack it, I'm gonna give you a reasonable price that I know would be good for me.”

wrtv Devon Burris mowing a lawn for Ace Lawncare.

Burris is hopeful the price of gas will return to normal soon.

“I could be everywhere,” Burris explained. “If it's down, then I don’t have to be charging people extra because I would be moving around faster.”

