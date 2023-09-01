Watch Now
Geist Waterfront Park beach reopens after E.coli levels test satisfactory

WRTV's Joe Lynch
Posted at 3:03 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 15:03:31-04

FISHERS — The City of Fishers says the E. Coli levels at  Geist Waterfront Park beach are back to satisfactory levels.

The beach will be open for swimming Friday afternoon and remain open through labor day.

Earlier this week, the beach closed due to high levels of e-coli. A satisfactory level of an e.coli count is 235, but the last test was 261.

"An unsatisfactory level is really the result of a few things that have come together," Ashley Elrod, Community and Public Relations Director for the City of Fishers said. "That includes really warm weather... environmental factors... and then just activity in the water."

Fishers says they do weekly testing at Geist Waterfront Park and monthly testing at other open water areas around the community.

