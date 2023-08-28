Geist Waterfront Park beach closed to swimmers due to high e-coli levels

FISHERS — The beach at Geist Waterfront Park is closed to swimmers after recent testing of the water in the area found high levels of e-coli.

Fishers Parks and Recreation tells WRTV the park itself remains open, but the beach and use of the water at the park is closed at this time.

Testing on Aug. 17 found high levels of e.coli in the water in several areas of the Geist Reservoir, including at the beach at the city's newest park.

Ashley Elrod, Community and Public Relations Director for the City of Fishers says they do weekly testing at Geist Waterfront Park and monthly testing at other open water areas around the community.

"An unsatisfactory level is really the result of a few things that have come together," Elrod said. "That includes really warm weather... environmental factors... and then just activity in the water."

She said with school being back in session there are fewer people in the water, that with the recent rain means the water isn't getting mixed as often as it was during the summer break.

"It really just comes down to safe water practices," Elrod said. "So just as you would in any sort of public or private pool, you usually shower before and after getting into any body of water. We recommend that generally, but in particular if it's a really warm day or if there's been a lot of rain in recent days then we suggest rinsing off right after being in the water."

Elrod says the beach and water at their new waterfront park will remain closed at this time, but all other areas of the park - the trails and the playground - remain open to the public.

All other areas of Geist, such as the docks, remain open for use.