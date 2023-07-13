Giving back after retirement: Funeral escorts across Indiana drive with purpose

INDIANAPOLIS — Inside an unmarked garage off Shelby Street on Indy's South side, men are hard at work cleaning their bikes and prepping them for work.

Gary Harriman does the maintenance and scheduling for his crew.

An American flag is proudly displayed over the work space.

A dozen motorcycles, with the emblem placed on the side. The bikes read "Funeral Escort."

The bikes in the garage aren't for pleasure, rather a job — funeral escorts.

The garage houses all the bikes for Indianapolis Funeral Escorts, a business that's run by Harriman and his wife, Michelle.

The job is something Harriman and his employees like William Pike, take seriously.

"To pay my respect to them and to continue to be patriotic," Pike said.

Both Harriman and Pike say it's their way to give back to their communities after retirement.

Harriman is an Indianapolis Retired Sergeant, he served for 34 years. Pike is a retired Marine and police officer.

The men, alongside several others, control traffic during funeral escorts.

"We break intersections, we stop traffic," Harriman said. "It's a choreographed, smooth, way of doing it."

Pike says he doesn't do it for the money.

"It's an honor for us. Yes it's paid, but it's like every other job I've had. They've never paid me what it was worth," Pike said.

The entire purpose behind the escorts, Harriman said, is to pay their final respects.

"Taking them to their final resting place in a safe, efficient and effective manner. That's what we do," Harriman said.

Indianapolis Funeral Escorts performs a number of processions daily.

"Our average is some place between 175 and 200 funerals a month," Harriman said.

It's a huge number to take on, but it's not something they do for money or recognition.

"The company makes enough money to put fuel in them. Tires on them, do oil changes," Harriman said.

His advice for people who are stopped or driving when a funeral escort drives by, "Just show a little respect, these people are grieving. One of your family members could be one of the next ones we're escorting."