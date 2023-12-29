More than 4,000 Hoosiers donate to Giving Machines in less than a month

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers have been giving back for the holiday season.

In under a month, more than 4,000 people have donated using Light the world Giving Machines in Indiana.

The vending machine-style donation centers, opened just after Thanksgiving and give people the chance to donate to local and global charities in unique ways.

Now, a count is showing just what Hoosiers have donated at the Clay Terrace and Newfields locations.

Here’s a look at just some of the donation totals as of December 20, 2023:



More than 50,000 eggs were donated through Gleaners.



Flanner House can feed 350 people a healthy meal thanks to Giving Machine .



Almost 200 winter clothing bundles and 200 sports items have been donated to children at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis.



Hoosiers are sending 360 baby goats to people in developing countries to start a small business through Mentors International.



350 bags of high-quality seeds have been purchased and donated through iDE.

And, they're still counting.

“We know many Hoosiers want to donate over the holidays, but don’t always know where to turn. It’s been remarkable to see how many people have discovered the Giving Machine and brought their families and friends," says Light The World Giving Machine Indy Co-Chair, Paul Sinclair. “We’re inspired to see ‘Hoosier Hospitality’ translating into ‘Hoosier Generosity.’”

The Giving Machine is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Indiana is one of just 61 locations worldwide.

They are open in Indy and Carmel until January 7th.