Gleaners Food Bank steps up as SNAP benefits cutoff

INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank is ramping up operations to meet a looming surge in food insecurity as the federal government shutdown threatens SNAP benefits for hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers.

"With food insecurity at its highest rates in a decade — this SNAP cutoff will likely plunge hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers deeper into food insecurity," said Fred Glass, Gleaners President and CEO.

The federal administration has formally advised Indiana that starting November 5th, SNAP benefits will stop for over 610,000 food-insecure Hoosiers.

Gleaners expanding operations

Gleaners, one of the nation's leading charitable food distributors, is increasing its response in several ways:



Stocking up: The food bank is increasing its inventory by purchasing nutritious food directly from farmers, growers and producers. Gleaners can buy about nine times what a dollar buys at a grocery store due to its sourcing network.



The food bank is increasing its inventory by purchasing nutritious food directly from farmers, growers and producers. Gleaners can buy about nine times what a dollar buys at a grocery store due to its sourcing network. Staffing up: Gleaners staff are being asked to extend work shifts to handle increased demand.



Gleaners staff are being asked to extend work shifts to handle increased demand. Expanding distributions : The organization's on-site pantry will expand weekly distributions to make them more accessible for working families, ensuring no one is turned away.



: The organization's on-site pantry will expand weekly distributions to make them more accessible for working families, ensuring no one is turned away. Partner support: Gleaners is working with more than 300 pantry partners across its 21-county Central Indiana service area to identify ways to help with the expected surge.



Gleaners is working with more than 300 pantry partners across its 21-county Central Indiana service area to identify ways to help with the expected surge. New Hours: Pantry hours will be Tuesdays/Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,

Thursdays from 2 to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to Noon. These new hours are effective November 11.



Federal worker outreach

Gleaners is also working to help the 24,000 Hoosiers who work for the federal government and 11,000 Hoosiers in active duty military who are not getting paid. This includes Hoosier farmers and other small businesses that work for the federal government.

SNAP shutdown details

The USDA says states cannot cover the cost of SNAP benefits and be reimbursed after the government shutdown ends. SNAP allows Hoosiers to buy nutritious food from farmers through local grocery stores.

For 610,000 Hoosiers and millions of Americans, SNAP is all that stands between them and hunger. Once SNAP support discontinues November 5th, even more people will turn to food pantries to fill the gap.

Additional resources

Central Indiana residents have multiple resources available for food assistance. Click here to find help in our community.

