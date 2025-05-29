Gleaners launch new resource center to combat health and food insecurity

INDIANAPOLIS — In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at improving the health and well-being of Marion County residents, Gleaners Food Bank has opened the Tom and Julie Wood Family Resource Center.

The new facility is designed to provide essential services beyond just food assistance, marking a significant step in the fight against health insecurity.

"For years, Gleaners has worked to feed those in need," said Fred Glass, President and CEO of Gleaners.

"Now we are hoping to keep them healthy. This center is going to help us have fewer people in need to shorten the line because people have wraparound services—free medical services, orthodontist services, prescriptions, and so forth."

The resource center is part of a collaboration with Gennesaret Free Clinics, which aims to offer comprehensive healthcare alongside nutritional support. Milele Kennedy, Executive Director of Gennesaret, emphasized the importance of this approach.

"This clinic allows people to not just get the food that they need, but also all of the other health care services that are needed for them to be well," she explained.

The center addresses a critical gap in Marion County, where many individuals struggle to access basic resources. Dr. Virginia Caine, Chief Medical Officer of the Marion County Health Department, highlighted the direct link between health and productivity.

"You can't work if you're not healthy. Kids can't learn if they're not healthy—it’s nice to know I can go to bed and know that if I need health care, I have the ability to get it," Caine said.

Kennedy shared the challenges many community members face.

"Our neighbors have to make difficult choices so many times. One of those is whether or not they're going to get access to food or access to health care. We're making it very easy for them to be able to access all of the resources that they need in one location," she added.

The resource center will offer a wide range of services, including wellness clinics, women's health services, family and pediatric services, and chronic disease management— all at no cost to clients.

"So many people are going to be helped by this center—a jewel among jewels in this community," Dr. Caine remarked.

As the center begins its mission, its leaders express hope for the future. Kennedy concluded, "There are people that just need a helping hand, just need a little bit of support for them, and that goes a long way."

Patients can schedule appointments at any of the Gennesaret free clinics by visiting their website.

More Marion County health resources are available at the Marion County Health Department website.