Goat Soap: Johnson County farmer featured at the Indiana State Fair

Nestled in the rolling hills of southern Johnson County, you'll find one of this year’s featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair. Matt and Heather Hart raise goats and other animals at The Hart Ranch.

What began back in 2007 as a hobby, when their kids showed goats at the Johnson County 4H Fair, has now grown into a full-time commitment to raising Alpine dairy goats, known for their rich milk production.

Unlike cow's milk, goat milk boasts a different fat composition, which many experts claim is easier for the body to digest. “When you drink goat milk, your body processes it in about 20 minutes, compared to about two hours for cow milk," Matt noted, highlighting the advantages of their dairy goats. The fat in goat milk is also a great moisturizer.

The goats are milked twice daily, yielding approximately four gallons of milk each day. Remarkably, these goats follow a consistent milking order every time without any prompting.

With a surplus of milk on hand, the Harts sought innovative ways to utilize their abundant resource. After experimenting with various scents and oils, and sharing their creations with friends and family, they discovered a demand for goat milk-based soaps and lotions. “We had given it to family and friends, and they liked it and asked for more. We decided we had to turn this into something,” Heather recounted.

What started as a hobby has transformed into a full-scale business, with the Harts now producing 28 different scented soaps, including their top seller, honey almond. Additional seasonal and holiday scents are also available throughout the year.

Each batch yields approximately 30 bars of soap. The process involves precise temperature regulation and meticulous mixing of base oils, goat milk, and lye, followed by an infusion of delightful fragrances and natural ingredients like oatmeal.

“After letting the soaps cure on the shelves for four to five weeks, we're ready to package and sell,” Heather explained.

Their products can be found at farmers markets across Johnson and Brown Counties, and they have expanded their reach with an online store, having shipped to customers in 32 states.

The Indiana State Fair offers the Harts a prime opportunity to showcase their hard work and exceptional products, as they continue to grow their business and connect with the community. “We love sharing our passion for dairy goats and quality products with everyone,” Matt said, beaming with pride.

As this family-run operation flourishes, the Hart Ranch exemplifies the spirit of agriculture and entrepreneurship, reminding us of the importance of supporting local farmers and the incredible work they do for their communities. Be sure to visit their booth at the State Fair and explore their full range of soaps and lotions.

They can be found on Facebook and at thehartranch.com

